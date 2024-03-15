Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.05 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $26.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.74. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. PPL’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s payout ratio is 103.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

