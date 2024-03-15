Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.12 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,193,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,049,248,000 after buying an additional 507,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $845,418,000 after acquiring an additional 197,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,541,000 after acquiring an additional 662,825 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores stock opened at $146.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.07 and a 200-day moving average of $130.12. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $151.12.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

