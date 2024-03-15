Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,130 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,546,000 after purchasing an additional 723,720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 109.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,903,000 after acquiring an additional 432,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,359,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,470,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,134,000 after purchasing an additional 167,866 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $101.40 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $89.96 and a 12 month high of $125.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.12%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

