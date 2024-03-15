Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.16 Million Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,249 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOG. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Johnson Rice cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,761 shares of company stock valued at $168,998 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NOG opened at $37.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.24.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.