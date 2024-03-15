Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 28.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 35.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.50.

SBA Communications Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $216.13 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $267.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.84. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 85.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.