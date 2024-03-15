Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.46 Million Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 364,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.64.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

