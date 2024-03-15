Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.60 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $66,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,762,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,323 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 101.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,369 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 94.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,514,000 after acquiring an additional 894,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,887,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,487,000 after acquiring an additional 787,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CCEP. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average is $64.08. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $72.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.