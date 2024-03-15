Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,318 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 23.6% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC stock opened at $258.48 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.99.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

