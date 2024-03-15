Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.80 Million Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,088 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,178,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $323,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30,881 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,262,000 after acquiring an additional 577,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,568,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $161,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $96.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.15. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.