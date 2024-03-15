Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 354.7% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,567,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 6.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $297.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.41 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.75.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

