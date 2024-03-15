Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Primo Water alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 761.6% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 111,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 98,144 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Primo Water during the third quarter worth about $2,902,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 62.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Primo Water by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Primo Water Stock Down 0.8 %

Primo Water stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $17.69.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 24.16%.

About Primo Water

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.