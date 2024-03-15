Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.87 Million Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,660 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after buying an additional 50,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BCE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in BCE by 30.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 27,239 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

BCE opened at $34.05 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.56.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.742 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 171.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

