Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,104 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 1.7 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.02. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

