Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.94 Million Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,357 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Balchem were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $1,086,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,793.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $1,086,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,793.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 9,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.37, for a total value of $1,435,476.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,362.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,630 shares of company stock valued at $11,843,249 in the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $153.99 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $110.74 and a twelve month high of $159.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.96 and a 200-day moving average of $135.81.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

