Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 4.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.25. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

