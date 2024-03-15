Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 21.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,936,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,165,000 after purchasing an additional 51,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,050,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,005,000 after purchasing an additional 58,518 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $260.83 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

