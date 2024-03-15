Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 21.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,629,000 after buying an additional 4,865,085 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $72,843,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cameco by 74.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,730,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,365,000 after buying an additional 2,442,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.58 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cameco

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.