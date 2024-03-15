Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $4.63 Million in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 212,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,544,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,649,000 after purchasing an additional 103,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,787,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,277,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,498,000 after purchasing an additional 656,329 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,425,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,745,000 after purchasing an additional 54,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $23.82.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXMT. Bank of America downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $46,435.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,565.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $46,068.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,540 shares of company stock worth $112,642 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

