Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New $4.03 Million Investment in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 262,996 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $4,034,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 328.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth about $84,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.31 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

