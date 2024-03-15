Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 3,425 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

