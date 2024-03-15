Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 3,566 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Ameren by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,662,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ameren by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,846,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,004,000 after buying an additional 312,509 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.63. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $91.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Ameren’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 61.33%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

