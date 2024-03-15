Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 67,702 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 1,173.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,702 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 508.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $79.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.08. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 107.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AAP

About Advance Auto Parts

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.