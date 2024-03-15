Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at $3,103,125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $13.50 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,261,056.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $13.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,738 shares of company stock worth $5,132,766 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.