Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,064,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,755,000 after purchasing an additional 810,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,837,000 after buying an additional 669,599 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,459,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,440,000 after buying an additional 90,292 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,263,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at $21,208,000. 58.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR opened at $15.88 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.87 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. Equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.0444 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -94.74%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.