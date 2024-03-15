Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,170 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 386.0% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 8,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 10.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,140,000 after purchasing an additional 53,254 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 6,477.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 37,308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 25.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average of $66.18. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 27.68%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

