Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,163,000 after buying an additional 54,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 12.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 574,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,390,000 after purchasing an additional 63,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 478,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

GPI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $262.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.33 and a fifty-two week high of $310.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

