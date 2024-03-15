Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,997 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 19.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,652,000 after acquiring an additional 93,104 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 51.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Logitech International news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Logitech International news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,737. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.83.

LOGI opened at $93.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.73. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $51.65 and a 12-month high of $96.66.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

