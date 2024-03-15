Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,256 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $411,364.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,942,845.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,877 shares of company stock worth $812,583. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DV opened at $32.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.57. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DV shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

