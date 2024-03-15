Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 17,796 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,796 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 5.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 177,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 19.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 76,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 376,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 57.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 156,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 57,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAC opened at $6.00 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

