Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 25,707 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,707 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Arcosa by 152.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Arcosa by 533.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Stock Performance

ACA stock opened at $80.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.63. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.47 and a 1-year high of $89.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.54 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

