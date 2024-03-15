Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 71,544 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,544 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 257,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $449,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $449,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,710,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,797,881.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,348 shares of company stock worth $1,464,235 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $26.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Read Our Latest Report on EPRT

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.