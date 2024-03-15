Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 82,953 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82,953 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,747,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,922,000 after buying an additional 367,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Radian Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,815,000 after buying an additional 1,710,552 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Radian Group by 575.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,362 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,745,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,562,000 after buying an additional 267,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NYSE RDN opened at $31.62 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.26.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $328.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.04 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 48.51% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

