Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 8,531 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,531 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $342.69 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.85 and a 1 year high of $344.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $326.10 and its 200-day moving average is $307.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

