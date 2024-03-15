Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,609 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Diodes were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 17.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 98.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $102,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,192,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,234.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $102,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,192,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,570 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $65.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $97.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.83.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.76 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

