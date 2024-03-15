Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Position Increased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 58.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 397,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,620,000 after buying an additional 146,463 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 338.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 156,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 72.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 963,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,845,000 after buying an additional 405,533 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $65.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on PEG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,774 shares of company stock worth $110,364. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

