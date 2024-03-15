Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,021,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017,393 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $141,476,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $74,050,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,774 shares of company stock worth $110,364. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $65.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

