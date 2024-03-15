PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1,046.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHM. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of PHM opened at $109.73 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.55 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

