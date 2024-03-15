Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Issued By HC Wainwright

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Ikena Oncology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ikena Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ikena Oncology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

IKNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $70.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.32. Ikena Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $7.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $3,849,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Ikena Oncology by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,769,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ikena Oncology by 312.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 960,109 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC raised its position in Ikena Oncology by 27.8% in the second quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,122,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 461,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 540.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 323,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

