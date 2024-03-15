Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Decreased by Wedbush

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRDFree Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Allbirds in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Allbirds from $1.80 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Allbirds Stock Performance

BIRD opened at $0.76 on Friday. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $116.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Allbirds by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allbirds by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Allbirds by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Allbirds by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allbirds by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

