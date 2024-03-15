Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Increased by Analyst

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Belite Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.30). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Belite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Belite Bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Belite Bio Trading Down 0.6 %

Belite Bio stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. Belite Bio has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.49 and a beta of -1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter worth $772,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter worth $1,647,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

