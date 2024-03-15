Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Celanese Co. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:CE)

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Celanese in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Rathi now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $11.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Celanese’s FY2024 earnings at $11.02 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CE

Celanese Price Performance

Celanese stock opened at $157.75 on Friday. Celanese has a 52 week low of $97.12 and a 52 week high of $159.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.