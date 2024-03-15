Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Celanese Co. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Celanese in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Rathi now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $11.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Celanese’s FY2024 earnings at $11.02 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.
Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Celanese Price Performance
Celanese stock opened at $157.75 on Friday. Celanese has a 52 week low of $97.12 and a 52 week high of $159.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35.
Celanese Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.
Insider Transactions at Celanese
In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Celanese Company Profile
Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.
