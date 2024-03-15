Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Increased by Analyst

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CQP opened at $47.93 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,952,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,776,000 after purchasing an additional 802,824 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 26.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,913,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,684,000 after buying an additional 401,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 170.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,232,000 after buying an additional 246,808 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,527,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,624,000 after buying an additional 167,567 shares during the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.