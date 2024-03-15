Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for STERIS’ Lifted by Analyst (TSE:STE)

Get STERIS’ alerts:

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of STERIS’ in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43.

Separately, Stifel Canada lowered shares of STERIS’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

STERIS’ Price Performance

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$195.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.50 million.

About STERIS’

(Get Free Report)

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS’ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS’ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.