Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Issued By Roth Capital

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Mission Produce in a report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Mission Produce’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Mission Produce’s FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Mission Produce stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.41 million, a PE ratio of -295.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mission Produce had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 231,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $2,735,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,916,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,657,908.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Mission Produce by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mission Produce by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Mission Produce by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mission Produce by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

