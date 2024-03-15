Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Decreased by Analyst

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CBRL. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

CBRL stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.68. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $62.69 and a 12 month high of $121.17. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 46,232 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4,533.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 92,794 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,541,000 after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 107,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

