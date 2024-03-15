R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,568 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 123,777 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 1,228.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,406,101 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $48,247,000 after buying an additional 4,074,515 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 549.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,673,862 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $86,233,000 after buying an additional 3,954,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 190.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,835 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $73,078,000 after buying an additional 3,195,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,117,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,147 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $78,438,000 after buying an additional 1,610,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $13.67 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RCM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on R1 RCM from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.41.

In other R1 RCM news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,959.18. Following the sale, the president now owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,579.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

