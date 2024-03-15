Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 135 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Fiserv by 15.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Fiserv by 270.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,721,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,975 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv stock opened at $149.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.52 and a 52 week high of $152.19.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

