Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 161 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.85.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $378.50 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $387.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $367.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.39. The company has a market capitalization of $237.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

