Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 189 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Prologis alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,187 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,395,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,742 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Prologis Stock Down 1.9 %

PLD stock opened at $130.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.13 and a 200 day moving average of $121.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.