Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 234 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 85.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 355,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,817,000 after buying an additional 163,437 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $88.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.73. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

